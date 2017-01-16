Russian combat engineers defuse over 20,000 munitions in Aleppo

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian combat engineers have checked about 2,000 hectares of the territory in the Syrian city of Aleppo and defused more than 24,000 munitions, Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ International Mine Action Center Igor Mikhailik said on Monday.

"Field engineers are an international profession. We would like to see combat engineers not only from the Russian Federation but also from other countries," Mikhailik said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

Since the start of Russia’s anti-terror operation in Syria, "about 2,000 hectares have been checked and over 24,000 munitions have been defused," he said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on December 23 about the completion of the operation for the liberation of Aleppo. Russian combat engineers are currently helping clear the city’s buildings of mines. As the Russian Defense Ministry said, representatives of the so-called moderate opposition mined "literally everything," even children’s toys, before leaving Aleppo.