Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Defense ministry increasing search and rescue group in area of Tu-154 crash site

Military & Defense
December 25, 15:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW
More than 3,000 people are taking part in the search and rescue operation
1 pages in this article
© Artur Lebedev/TASS

Read also
Russian Defense Ministry sends 4 ships, 5 helicopters to Tu-154 crash site

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. A total of 27 ships and vessels of the Black Sea fleet are taking part in the search operation in the area of the Tu-154 crash off the Sochi coast, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"We are increasing the search and rescue group in the area of the crash of the Defense Ministry's Tu-154 plane. A total of 27 ships and vessels, 37 divers, four helicopters, drones and remotely operated submersibles are taking part in the operation," the ministry said.

The ministry said the area of the search effort will cover 10.5 square kilometers.

Read also
Expert says Tu-154 wreckage may be recovered from Black Sea in week's time

More than 100 divers will be additionally sent to the area of the Tu-154 crash off the Sochi coast, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday. "Over 100 divers with special equipment will be additionally brought from other fleets to the plane crash area," the ministry said.

More than 3,000 people are taking part in the search and rescue operation.

A Tu-154 plane from Russia’s Ministry of Defense vanished from radar screens at 05.40 a.m. Moscow time (02.40 a.m. GMT), two minutes after taking off from the airport of Adler, Sochi, where it was refueled.

According to the latest information from Russia's Defense Ministry, there were 92 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 8 crew members and 84 passengers. Among them was the Executive Director of the Spravedlivaya Pomoshch (Fair Aid) charity fund, Elizaveta Glinka, also better known to the Russian public as Dr. Liza, as well as servicemen and reporters, including from Channel One, Zvezda and NTV.

The plane was also carrying 64 members of the famous Alexandrov ensemble, an official army choir of the Russian armed forces, who set off to celebrate the New Year with the air group of Russia’s Aerospace Forces at the Hmeymim air base in Syria. The choir’s conductor Valery Khalilov was also on the list of passengers.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
New motor rifle division to guard Russia’s southern frontiers
15
Russian Marines: 'Victory is wherever we are!'
4
Sixth Varshavyanka class diesel submarine joins Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
World leaders react to Tu-154 plane crash off Sochi coast
3
Putin declares December 26 day of national mourning for Tu-154 crash victims
4
Charity fund confirms Dr. Liza onboard crashed Tu-154 plane
5
Russian military aircraft en route to Syria disappears from radars after takeoff
6
Russia opens criminal investigation into crash of Tu-154 plane
7
Ukrainians bringing flowers to Russian embassy in memory of those killed in Tu-154 crash
TOP STORIES
Реклама