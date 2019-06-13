Russia to float out new ice-class patrol ship on June 14

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Zelenodolsk Shipyard in the Republic of Tatarstan in the Volga area will float out the second serial-produced ice-class patrol ship Anadyr on June 14, the Shipyard’s press office said in a statement on Thursday.

"On June 14, 2019, the Zelenodolsk Shipyard will hold an official ceremony of floating out the Project 22100 second serial-produced 1st rank coast guard patrol ship Anadyr. The new-generation ‘Okean’ (Ocean) Project coast guard patrol ship developed by the Almaz Central Design Bureau for Marine Engineering (St. Petersburg) is the first vessel in Russia’s modern history fully designed in compliance with the requirements of sea border guards," the Shipyard said.

Project 22100 ‘Okean’ ice-class vessels are designed to protect Russia’s exclusive economic zone. The ships of this class can also take part in operations to search for and rescue crews and passengers from the water surface and provide support for Special Forces of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) in fighting terrorism and piracy and countering smuggling and illegal migration.

The Project 22100 lead vessel Polyarnaya Zvezda (Polar Star) is currently in service with the FSB’s Border Guard Department for the Western Arctic District. Two more vessels of this class are currently at the stage of their construction at the Zelenodolsk Shipyard.