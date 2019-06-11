Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Su-27 fighter intercepts US, Swedish spy jets over the Baltic

Military & Defense
June 11, 9:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Baltops-2019 NATO naval drills are held on June 9-21 in the southern part of the Baltic Sea

© Vitaly Nevar/TASS, archive

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. A Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled on Monday to intercept US and Swedish reconnaissance planes near Russia’s border over the Baltic Sea where NATO is holding drills, and escorted the jets to prevent the violation of Russia’s state border, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"On June 10, Russia airspace control means over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea detected two air targets approaching Russia’s state border. A Su-27 fighter jet of the Baltic Fleet’s Air Defense Forces was scrambled to intercept the targets," the statement said.

The Russian fighter jet’s crew approached the air targets at a safe distance and identified them as the US RC-135 and Swedish Gulfstream reconnaissance jets.

The Baltops-2019 NATO naval drills are held on June 9-21 in the southern part of the Baltic Sea. Around 40 ships and submarines, and 40 aircraft from 18 countries will take part in the military exercise.

