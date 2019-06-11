Russian Pacific Fleet's submarine attacks 'enemy' ships at Far Eastern drills

VLADIVOSTOK, June 11. /TASS/. The Komsomolsk-on-Amur submarine of the Russian Pacific Fleet has torpedoed a group of 'enemy' ships during drills in the Sea of Japan, spokesman for the Pacific Fleet Nikolay Voskresensky said on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the combat training plan, the diesel-powered submarine Komsomolsk-on-Amur of the Pacific Fleet's Primorskaya Flotilla attacked a group of 'enemy' ships," Voskresensky said.

The group of 'enemy' ships included the flagship of the Russian Pacific Fleet Varyag, the Bystry destroyer and the Admiral Panteleyev large anti-submarine ship. Together with Tu-142 and Il-38 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, they searched for a submarine in the Sea of Japan. The submarine avoided detection and instead attacked the group of ships with torpedoes.