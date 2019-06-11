Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Pacific Fleet's submarine attacks 'enemy' ships at Far Eastern drills

Military & Defense
June 11, 6:20 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The group of 'enemy' ships included the flagship of the Russian Pacific Fleet Varyag, the Bystry destroyer and the Admiral Panteleyev large anti-submarine ship

The Admiral Panteleyev destroyer of the Russian Pacific Fleet

The Admiral Panteleyev destroyer of the Russian Pacific Fleet

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

The Aleksin anti-submarine ship of the Russian Baltic Fleet

Russian Baltic Fleet to monitor NATO naval drills "Baltops-2019" — defense ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, June 11. /TASS/. The Komsomolsk-on-Amur submarine of the Russian Pacific Fleet has torpedoed a group of 'enemy' ships during drills in the Sea of Japan, spokesman for the Pacific Fleet Nikolay Voskresensky said on Tuesday.

"In accordance with the combat training plan, the diesel-powered submarine Komsomolsk-on-Amur of the Pacific Fleet's Primorskaya Flotilla attacked a group of 'enemy' ships," Voskresensky said.

The group of 'enemy' ships included the flagship of the Russian Pacific Fleet Varyag, the Bystry destroyer and the Admiral Panteleyev large anti-submarine ship. Together with Tu-142 and Il-38 anti-submarine warfare aircraft, they searched for a submarine in the Sea of Japan. The submarine avoided detection and instead attacked the group of ships with torpedoes.

Far East Military drills Russian Pacific Fleet
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
