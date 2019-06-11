Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Baltic Fleet to monitor NATO naval drills "Baltops-2019" — defense ministry

Military & Defense
June 11, 0:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Baltops-2019 NATO naval drills are held on June 9-21 in the southern part of the Baltic Sea

The Aleksin anti-submarine ship of the Russian Baltic Fleet

The Aleksin anti-submarine ship of the Russian Baltic Fleet

© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Russian Baltic Fleet will monitor joint NATO naval drills in the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Russian naval ships to hold drills close to NATO’s Baltop’s maneuvers

"On 10 June 2019, with the aim of promptly reacting to possible emergency situations in the Baltic Sea, the Russian Baltic Fleet will carry out a series of measures on monitoring the joint NATO naval drills 'Baltops-2019'," the defense ministry said.

The ministry noted that Russian Baltic Fleet's ships, aircraft and Bastion coastal missile defense systems are on combat duty in the assigned areas.

The press service of the Russian Baltic Fleet said earlier on Monday that scheduled naval exercises are held in the Baltic Sea with participation of Boiky and Stoiky corvettes; Serpukhov, Zeleny Dol, Liven and Passat small rocket ships; and Aleksin anti-submarine ship.

The Baltops-2019 NATO naval drills are held on June 9-21 in the southern part of the Baltic Sea. Around 40 ships and 40 aircraft from 18 countries will take part in the military exercise.

Topics
Military drills Russian Baltic Fleet
Companies
NATO Russian Defense Ministry
In other media
