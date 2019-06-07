Russian Pacific Fleet's submarines attack 'enemy' vessel during drills

VLADIVOSTOK, June 7. /TASS/. Two diesel-powered submarines from the Primorskaya Flotilla of the Russian Pacific Fleet located and attacked an 'enemy' submarine during drills in the Sea of Japan, the press service of the Eastern Military District said on Friday.

"One diesel-powered submarine covertly entered the assigned region, located the 'enemy' submarine and attacked it with torpedoes from a favorable position. The attacked submarine performed a dodging maneuver and launched a counter-attack. Submarines escaped the 'enemy' pursuit by placing obstacles and false targets," the press service said.

Submarines used weapons and hydroacoustic systems.

The Admiral Panteleyev large anti-submarine ship was observing the drills from the sea.