Over 1,500 servicemen taking part in snap checks in Russia's south

Military & Defense
June 07, 5:48 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

Around 300 pieces of military equipment will be used in the drills

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 7. /TASS/. Servicemen from the motorized rifle unit of the 58th General Army stationed in North Ossetia are taking part in snap checks, the press service of the Southern Military District said on Friday.

"Over 1,500 servicemen are taking part in snap checks and marching to the assigned destination at the Tarskoye army training range near Vladikavkaz, where they will practice fulfilling tactical defense tasks," the press service said.

Around 300 pieces of military equipment will be used in the drills, including BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, T-90A tanks, Msta self-propelled artillery systems, Tornado-G multiple rocket launcher systems and Podnos mortars.

