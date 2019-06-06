Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27

Military & Defense
June 06, 14:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During the drills, the paratroopers from the three countries will practice counter-terror operations

© Viktor Drachev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The Russian-Belarusian-Serbian tactical drills dubbed Slavic Brotherhood-2019 will take place in the Serbian city of Pancevo on June 14-27, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

Paratroopers from the Pskov airborne assault division will represent Russia in the drills, the ministry said.

"Overall, the drills that will run on June 14-27 will involve about 600 troops, including more than 200 from Russia’s Airborne Force, about 300 from the Serbian armed forces and up to 60 servicemen from Belarus, as well as more than 50 combat vehicles and Il-76MD military transport aircraft," the statement says.

During the joint drills, the paratroopers from the three countries will practice counter-terror operations.

The ceremony of opening the trilateral military drills will be held on the territory of the cantonment of Serbia’s Special Forces Brigade in the city of Pancevo on June 14.

