Over 30 ICBMs to assume combat duty with Russia's Strategic Missile Forces by year-end

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Over 30 intercontinental ballistic missiles will assume combat duty with the Strategic Missile Forces by the end of 2019, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over 30 intercontinental ballistic missiles will assume combat duty by the end of 2019, which will allow to bring the share of modern missile weapons to 76% and will provide Strategic Missile Forces with new capabilities to solve tasks of nuclear deterrence," the defense ministry said.

The ministry added that works continue to manufacture the new Sarmat missile system. By the end of the year, over 90 units of military and special equipment are also expected to assume combat duty.