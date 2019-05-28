Russia to upgrade operational cruise missiles to hypersonic weapons

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Supersonic cruise missiles operational in the Russian Armed Forces will be upgraded by increasing their range and bringing their speed to the hypersonic level, CEO and Chief Designer of the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (part of Tactical Missiles Corporation) Alexander Leonov told TASS on Tuesday.

"The general trend in the improvement of cruise missiles is towards bringing their speed to the hypersonic level and increasing the range of their operation… This is the direction, in which we are working," the chief executive said, responding to a question about the directions of improving these weapons, in particular, about possible changes in Oniks missiles.

Work is also underway to "make the missile universal both from the viewpoint of its targets and the launch platform that is used," he added.

The Research and Production Association of Machine-Building has developed the Oniks supersonic anti-ship missile, which is launched, like Kalibr cruise missiles, from standardized launching platforms and can be fired from such carriers as Project 22350 frigates and Project 885 Yasen-class submarines. The missile’s maximum speed exceeds the speed of the sound by more than 2.5 times during its flight and its operating range is 600 km.

The Research and Production Association of Machine-Building is the main contractor for developing Russia’s Tsirkon hypersonic missile.