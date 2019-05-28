Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to upgrade operational cruise missiles to hypersonic weapons

Military & Defense
May 28, 10:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Work is also underway to "make the missile universal both from the viewpoint of its targets and the launch platform that is used"

Share
1 pages in this article
Oniks missile

Oniks missile

© Defense Ministry press service/TASS

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Supersonic cruise missiles operational in the Russian Armed Forces will be upgraded by increasing their range and bringing their speed to the hypersonic level, CEO and Chief Designer of the Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (part of Tactical Missiles Corporation) Alexander Leonov told TASS on Tuesday.

"The general trend in the improvement of cruise missiles is towards bringing their speed to the hypersonic level and increasing the range of their operation… This is the direction, in which we are working," the chief executive said, responding to a question about the directions of improving these weapons, in particular, about possible changes in Oniks missiles.

Read also

Putin examines MiG-31 fighter jet armed with hypersonic missile Kinzhal

Work is also underway to "make the missile universal both from the viewpoint of its targets and the launch platform that is used," he added.

The Research and Production Association of Machine-Building has developed the Oniks supersonic anti-ship missile, which is launched, like Kalibr cruise missiles, from standardized launching platforms and can be fired from such carriers as Project 22350 frigates and Project 885 Yasen-class submarines. The missile’s maximum speed exceeds the speed of the sound by more than 2.5 times during its flight and its operating range is 600 km.

The Research and Production Association of Machine-Building is the main contractor for developing Russia’s Tsirkon hypersonic missile.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to upgrade operational cruise missiles to hypersonic weapons
2
Bus carrying Chinese tourists overturns in Russia’s Far East, 19 injured
3
Russia ready to sell its ammunition to Pentagon only if sanctions lifted — Rostec
4
Ukraine to seek international status for Kerch Strait — Foreign Ministry
5
Russian experts to visit Turkey to help putting S-400 systems into operation
6
Russia offers Israel help in fighting wildfires
7
Bitcoin rate rises by 9.4% per day updating year’s record highs
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT