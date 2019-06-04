Russian Army to get over 400 advanced armored vehicles this year

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. The Russian Army will receive more than 400 advanced and upgraded armored vehicles this year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Tuesday.

"This year, over 400 new and upgraded armored vehicles are due to arrive for the troops. They include T-72B3M tanks with the domestic sighting and observation system, T-90M ‘Proryv-3’ and T-80BVM tanks and BMP-1AM infantry fighting vehicles," Russia’s defense chief said.

"In addition, the factory [Uralvagonzavod] is developing the T-15 newest infantry fighting vehicle based on the Armata platform and featuring the Kinzhal combat module and a 57mm gun. The vehicle’s prototype will be featured at the [Army-2019] international military and technical forum in June," the defense minister said.

At its conference call, the ministry will discuss "how Uralvagonzavod is implementing state contracts on the delivery and the overhaul of the armor and its armament in the interests of the Defense Ministry," Shoigu said.