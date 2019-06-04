Russia to demonstrate newest combat robot at Army-2019 defense show

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Signal Research Institute (part of Precision Systems within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) will demonstrate the Paladin combat robot based on the chassis of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum, according to the materials posted on the government procurement website on Tuesday.

"Insurance covers the following exhibits: the Paladin combat robot with the Dragun unmanned module based on the BMP-3 IFV chassis and comprising the following: the mobile robotic vehicle and a portable control panel," says an agreement posted on the website on the comprehensive insurance of risks associated with the participation in exhibition events.

According to the materials, the insurance sum equals 80 million rubles ($1.2 million).

In 2015, the Signal Research Institute featured the Udar (Strike) combat robot based on the BMP-3 IFV platform. The Udar was armed with a combat module with a 30mm gun, a 7.62mm machine-gun and Kornet anti-tank missile launchers. A similar module is mounted on advanced infantry fighting vehicles based on the Bumerang and Kurganets combat platforms.