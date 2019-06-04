Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to demonstrate newest combat robot at Army-2019 defense show

Military & Defense
June 04, 12:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Delegates from over 130 defense ministries are expected to attend Army-2019 forum

Share
1 pages in this article
BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle

BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle

© Maxim Shemetov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Signal Research Institute (part of Precision Systems within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) will demonstrate the Paladin combat robot based on the chassis of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum, according to the materials posted on the government procurement website on Tuesday.

"Insurance covers the following exhibits: the Paladin combat robot with the Dragun unmanned module based on the BMP-3 IFV chassis and comprising the following: the mobile robotic vehicle and a portable control panel," says an agreement posted on the website on the comprehensive insurance of risks associated with the participation in exhibition events.

Read also
Army international military and technical forum

Russian paratroopers to feature air defense reconnaissance module at Army-2019 forum

According to the materials, the insurance sum equals 80 million rubles ($1.2 million).

In 2015, the Signal Research Institute featured the Udar (Strike) combat robot based on the BMP-3 IFV platform. The Udar was armed with a combat module with a 30mm gun, a 7.62mm machine-gun and Kornet anti-tank missile launchers. A similar module is mounted on advanced infantry fighting vehicles based on the Bumerang and Kurganets combat platforms.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Ensuring Russia’s security upon entry for over a century: Border Guard Service turns 101
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Trump’s state visit to the UK and Syria’s response to Iran pullout demands
2
The flame of truth will never die: West can’t make Russia give up Victory Day
3
Rosneft plans geological explorations in Iraqi Kurdistan in 2019
4
Investigators yet to respond to Calvey’s SPIEF participation request — lawyer
5
Russia to demonstrate newest combat robot at Army-2019 defense show
6
Zelensky’s stance very significant in Donbass negotiation process, says Kremlin
7
Russia to make new military surveillance satellite by yearend
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT