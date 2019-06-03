Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian paratroopers to feature air defense reconnaissance module at Army-2019 forum

Military & Defense
June 03, 12:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

This hardware is mounted on BTR-MDM ‘Rakushka’ armored personnel carrier and is capable of dealing with the tasks of air defense fire control at various level

Share
1 pages in this article
Army international military and technical forum

Army international military and technical forum

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia will feature MRU-D reconnaissance/command and MP-D planning modules for the Airborne Force’s air defense troops at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"This hardware is mounted on BTR-MDM ‘Rakushka’ armored personnel carrier and is capable of dealing with the tasks of air defense fire control at various level and thus boosting the potential of the Airborne Force’s air defenses," the statement says.

Read also
Army-2018 defense exhibition

Russia to unveil strike drone at Army-2019 defense exhibition

These modules are already "intensively arriving for the troops," the ministry’s press office noted.

With the employment of these modules, the time from setting a combat mission to delivering fire takes no more than two seconds, the press office said.

The newest modules make part of the unified Barnaul-T subsystem designated to gather and process data for exercising command and control of air defense troops. The Barnaul-T consists of the reconnaissance/command and planning modules.

The Army-2019 military and technical forum will run at the ‘Patriot’ Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on June 25-30 and exhibition events will also be held in other Russian regions. According to preliminary estimates, the forum will bring together more than 1,500 enterprises that will feature almost 27,000 products and technologies.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
13
Ensuring Russia’s security upon entry for over a century: Border Guard Service turns 101
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Caspian Flotilla missile ship arrives in Sevastopol en route for Mediterranean
2
Russia to launch 2 military communications satellites in 2019
3
Russian paratroopers to feature air defense reconnaissance module at Army-2019 forum
4
Russian space agency expects to continue rocket engine deliveries to US
5
Trump calls on Russia, Iran to stop bombing Syrian province of Idlib
6
FIFA Council to discuss Qatar preparations for World Cup
7
Trump calls on Russia, Iran to stop 'bombing' Syrian province of Idlib
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT