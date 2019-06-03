Russian paratroopers to feature air defense reconnaissance module at Army-2019 forum

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia will feature MRU-D reconnaissance/command and MP-D planning modules for the Airborne Force’s air defense troops at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"This hardware is mounted on BTR-MDM ‘Rakushka’ armored personnel carrier and is capable of dealing with the tasks of air defense fire control at various level and thus boosting the potential of the Airborne Force’s air defenses," the statement says.

These modules are already "intensively arriving for the troops," the ministry’s press office noted.

With the employment of these modules, the time from setting a combat mission to delivering fire takes no more than two seconds, the press office said.

The newest modules make part of the unified Barnaul-T subsystem designated to gather and process data for exercising command and control of air defense troops. The Barnaul-T consists of the reconnaissance/command and planning modules.

The Army-2019 military and technical forum will run at the ‘Patriot’ Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on June 25-30 and exhibition events will also be held in other Russian regions. According to preliminary estimates, the forum will bring together more than 1,500 enterprises that will feature almost 27,000 products and technologies.