Three Russian nuclear-powered subs surface through Arctic ice in drills

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The Project 885 lead multirole nuclear-powered submarine and two Project 667BDRM strategic subs practiced surfacing in open water patches amid Arctic ice during drills in May, the press office of Russia’s Northern Fleet reported on Monday.

"The underwater nuclear-powered missile cruisers Tula, Novomoskovsk and Severodvinsk were involved in performing missions under the Arctic Ocean’s ice. The submariners practiced a whole range of under-ice sailing tasks, including the search for an open water patch in the designated area and surfacing through ice," the press office said in a statement.

During their underwater missions in the Arctic, the crews of the Northern Fleet’s nuclear-powered submarines also conducted practical research for employing weapons under the ice, the statement says.

The drills were held in May as part of the planned training of the Fleet’s forces during the winter training period, the press office said.

Nuclear-powered subs

The Tula (K-114) and the Novomoskovsk (K-407) are Project 667BDRM ‘Dolphin’ third-generation strategic submarines. They carry R-29RMU2 ‘Sineva’ ballistic missiles, which are a modified version of the R-29RM missile with a new control system and Glonass satellite navigation.

The Severodvinsk (K-560) is the Project 885 ‘Yasen’ lead vessel and the first fourth-generation submarine. The nuclear-powered sub is armed with Oniks and Kalibr cruise missiles and ten 533mm torpedo tubes with an ammunition load of 30 torpedoes.