Russia wraps up experimental design work on upgrading airborne command posts

Military & Defense
May 30, 15:31 UTC+3 NIZHNY NOVGOROD

Engineers have started modernizing airborne command posts based on the Il-80 and Il-82

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 30. /TASS/. Russia has wrapped up its experimental design work on upgrading airborne command posts based on Ilyushin Il-80 and Il-82 planes and is re-equipping operational aircraft, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on Thursday.

"Now we have started modernizing airborne command posts based on the Il-80 and Il-82. The [Polyot Research and Production] Enterprise is the chief developer of the onboard communications and control system and has successfully wrapped up its experimental design work on its upgrade," the defense official said during his visit to the Polyot defense manufacturer.

The deputy defense minister said he hoped that the scientific and technical potential accumulated by Polyot specialists would enable them to create the most advanced control and radio communications system for the promising Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet and other advanced aircraft.

Russia to create new airborne command post aboard Mi-38 helicopter

Russia will use a Mil Mi-38 helicopter for a new airborne command post, the deputy defense minister said.

"The Polyot Research and Production Enterprise is known as the supplier of reliable airborne systems of providing communications at various levels. We are planning to start work with Polyot this year on creating an airborne command post based on the Mi-38 helicopter," the defense official said.

Polyot delivers various communications systems to Russia’s Defense Ministry ahead of schedule, and also carries out heavy modernization of the onboard equipment of Il-22M11 airborne command posts and Tu-142MR communications relay aircraft, Krivoruchko said.

