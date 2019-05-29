Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces to get 20 Su-35S fighter jets by end of 2020

Military & Defense
May 29, 7:09 UTC+3 KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR

Su-35 fighter jets are manufactured by the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant

© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, May 29. /TASS/. Russian Aerospace Defense Forces will get 20 Su-35S fighter jets of the 4++ generation by the end of 2020, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said on Wednesday during his visit to the Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant.

"The plant is following the plan with Su-35 manufacturing, and we expect to get several aircraft even ahead of time this year. In accordance with the current contract, we expect another 20 Su-35S fighter jets this year and next year," Krivoruchko said.

He noted that the aircraft plant works on modernizing this type of fighter jet, including on the basis of the Syrian combat experience. In particular, next modernized versions of Su-35S will be able to use all types of air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles.

