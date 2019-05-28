Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Tajik armed forces to take part in Tsentr-2019 drills, says Russian defense chief

Military & Defense
May 28, 13:07 UTC+3 DUSHANBE

Shoigu also pointed out that a few of the exercises’ events could be staged in Tajikistan, at the Lyaur and Sambuli training grounds

© Nozim Kalandarov/TASS

DUSHANBE, May 28. /TASS/. A contingent of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan will participate in the Tsentr-2019 (Center) strategic command-and-staff military exercises, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said during the talks with his Tajik counterpart Sherali Mirzo.

“This year, a Tajik military contingent will take part in the Tsentr-2019 drills in Russia,” the minister said.


Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Russia’s defense chief arrives in Dushanbe to hash over upgrading Tajik military

Shoigu also pointed out that a few of the exercises’ events could be staged in Tajikistan, at the Lyaur and Sambuli training grounds. “The servicemen of both countries will perform military training tasks together during the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)  Combat Brotherhood strategic exercise,” Shoigu emphasized.

The defense chief also emphasized that the International Army Games were one of the most important events for joint combat training. “We are expecting the teams of Tajikistan’s military to take a more active part in this large-scale competition,” he said.

