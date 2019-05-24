Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No chemical attacks in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone on May 19, Defense Ministry says

Military & Defense
May 24, 17:33 UTC+3

The US Department of State said earlier that Syrian government troops could have used chemical weapons in northwestern Syria on May 19

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ugur Can/DHA via AP, File

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. There were no chemical attacks in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone on May 19 and there could not be any as Syrian government troops declared a unilateral ceasefire from May 18, Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

Read also

Syrian troops thwart terrorist attacks near Idlib

"We would like to draw attention of the State Department to the fact that Syrian government troops were the first to unilaterally cease fire as far back as May 18 and never yielded to numerous provocations for several days. So, there were no ‘attacks’ in the Idlib de-escalation zone on May 19 and there could not be any," he stressed.

The US Department of State said earlier that Syrian government troops could have used chemical weapons in northwestern Syria in the morning on May 19.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine’s new chief of General Staff says Crimea was lost long before 2014
2
Venezuela pins hopes on Russia, China in developing nanosatellites
3
Scientists name a new reason for methane release in the Arctic
4
Russia studies possibility of creating electromagnetic missiles
5
Low-quality oil in Druzhba pipeline won't affect Russian economy, minister says
6
Losses from cyberattacks in Russia in 2019 may double to $40.27 bln, Sberbank says
7
Press review: Modi’s sweeping victory and Washington’s belligerent Arctic machinations
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT