No chemical attacks in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone on May 19, Defense Ministry says

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. There were no chemical attacks in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone on May 19 and there could not be any as Syrian government troops declared a unilateral ceasefire from May 18, Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

"We would like to draw attention of the State Department to the fact that Syrian government troops were the first to unilaterally cease fire as far back as May 18 and never yielded to numerous provocations for several days. So, there were no ‘attacks’ in the Idlib de-escalation zone on May 19 and there could not be any," he stressed.

The US Department of State said earlier that Syrian government troops could have used chemical weapons in northwestern Syria in the morning on May 19.