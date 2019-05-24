Servicemen repel 'enemy' attack at Caspian Flotilla's naval base during drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 24. /TASS/. Servicemen from the Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system battalion stationed in the zone of responsibility of the Caspian Flotilla repelled 'enemy' air attacks during drills in southern Russia, the press service of the Southern Military District said on Friday.

"According to the scenario, radars spotted 'enemy' aircraft approaching a naval base with Caspian Flotilla ships in Dagestan. Targets were simultaneously captured and destroyed," the press service said.

Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile systems assumed combat duty for the Caspian Flotilla in November 2017.