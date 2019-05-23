Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships hold drills with Kalibr cruise missiles

SEVASTOPOL, May 23. /TASS/. The frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen and the guard ships Pytlivy and Smetlivy held drills in the Black Sea notionally firing Kalibr cruise missiles and delivering artillery fire, the press office of the Black Sea Fleet reported on Thursday.

"Under the drills’ scenario, the frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen acting within a naval strike group attacked the guard ships, notionally firing Kalibr cruise missiles. In turn, the guard ships performed the task of jointly thwarting an enemy missile attack.

"After that, the crews of all the warships held artillery fire against a sea target, which simulated a notional enemy’s naval force. The enemy was simulated by a towed sea target in the form of a large ship screen," the statement says.

The warships returned to their port of Sevastopol after the drills were over.