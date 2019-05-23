Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships hold drills with Kalibr cruise missiles

Military & Defense
May 23, 11:41 UTC+3 SEVASTOPOL

The warships returned to their port of Sevastopol after the drills were over

Admiral Makarov frigate

Admiral Makarov frigate

© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

SEVASTOPOL, May 23. /TASS/. The frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen and the guard ships Pytlivy and Smetlivy held drills in the Black Sea notionally firing Kalibr cruise missiles and delivering artillery fire, the press office of the Black Sea Fleet reported on Thursday.

