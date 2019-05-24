Russian fighter jets scrambled 3 times in last week on interception missions

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian fighter jets have been scrambled three times over the last week to prevent the violation of the Russian state borders, the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper reported on Friday citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the report, 20 foreign aerial vehicles were conducting reconnaisance in proximity to Russian borders. The newspaper said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that pilots conducted 231 flights from 83 aerodromes over the last week.