Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian fighter jets scrambled 3 times in last week on interception missions

Military & Defense
May 24, 4:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Defense Ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented

Share
1 pages in this article
© Denis Tyrin/TASS Host Photo Agency

Read also

Russia’s Su-27 jets twice scrambled to intercept US B-52H bomber over Baltic Sea

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian fighter jets have been scrambled three times over the last week to prevent the violation of the Russian state borders, the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper reported on Friday citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the report, 20 foreign aerial vehicles were conducting reconnaisance in proximity to Russian borders. The newspaper said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that pilots conducted 231 flights from 83 aerodromes over the last week.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia's Pacific Fleet celebrates its birthday
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Air defense force destroys four rockets fired by terrorists at Russia’s Hmeymim airbase
2
Russian hi-tech firm develops 1st super-computer based on domestic processor
3
Russia to take counter-measures over US radar deployment in Norway
4
US looking for reason to start direct confrontation with Iran, diplomat says
5
Chinese military starts inspecting 2nd regiment set of S-400 systems for China’s army
6
Russian fighter jets scrambled 3 times in last week on interception missions
7
Zelensky states need to get rid of Soviet hardware and standards in Ukrainian army
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT