Chinese military starts inspecting 2nd regiment set of S-400 systems for China’s army

Military & Defense
May 22, 13:23 UTC+3

The second S-400 regiment set that will be dispatched to China in late July

S-400 missile systems

S-400 missile systems

© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Chinese servicemen have started a technical inspection of the second regiment set of S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems designated for their delivery to China in late July 2019, a source in military and diplomatic circles told TASS on Wednesday.

"At the Kapustin Yar practice range, the Chinese military specialists started a technical inspection of the second S-400 regiment set that will be dispatched to China in late July. Test firing from S-400 system is not envisaged at the practice range," the source said.

Read also

Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source

A TASS source said in April that Russia had completed the manufacture of the second regiment set of S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile systems. As another source told TASS, Russia will deliver the second regiment of S-400 systems to China by sea: the vessel with the first batch will set out for its voyage in late July.

A source in military and diplomatic circles told TASS in March that around 100 servicemen of the Chinese army had started their training course to learn to operate S-400 missile systems.

China became the first foreign buyer of S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems after signing a contract on two regiment sets. The delivery of the first S-400 regiment set to China was completed in the spring of 2018. In December that year, China held successful live-fire exercises of S-400 systems, hitting both a ballistic and an aerodynamic target by surface-to-air missiles at its practice ranges.

Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.

