Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia has sent several dozens of new S-400 Triumf missiles to China in place of those damaged in 2017 on a ship that got into a storm, a military-diplomatic source told TASS on Tuesday.

"At the start of April, several dozens of new S-400 missiles were sent by maritime transport from the Baltic to China to replace those damaged in a storm in the English Channel," the source said. 0sap

Rosoboronexport refused to provide any comments on this matter.

The first batch of S-400 missiles was sent to China at the end of 2017 on three ships, one of which got into a storm in the English Channel and had to return to the port. Rostec head Sergey Chemezov said in February 2019 that S-400 missiles on that ship were damaged.