Russia sends new S-400 missiles to China to replace those damaged in 2017 — source

Military & Defense
April 30, 3:57 UTC+3

The first batch of S-400 missiles was sent to China at the end of 2017 on three ships, one of which got into a storm in the English Channel and had to return to the port

© Screen grab/Press Office of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation/TASS

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia has sent several dozens of new S-400 Triumf missiles to China in place of those damaged in 2017 on a ship that got into a storm, a military-diplomatic source told TASS on Tuesday.

