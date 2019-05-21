Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to float out latest minesweeper on May 30

Military & Defense
May 21, 13:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Black Sea Fleet expects to get the minesweeper Vladimir Yemelyanov in 2020

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Project 12700 third advanced minesweeper Vladimir Yemelyanov will be floated out at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard in St. Petersburg on May 30, a Navy spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The ships of this class have a unique and the world’s largest hull made of monolith glass-fiber reinforced plastic and the most advanced mine countermeasures armament," the spokesman said.

In the immediate future, "the Russian Navy will operate about 40 Project 12700 ships," the spokesman noted.

Gallery
11 photo

Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday

The Russian Black Sea Fleet expects to get the minesweeper Vladimir Yemelyanov in 2020 after the warship undergoes state trials. The minesweeper’s crew was formed by May 20.

Project 12700 Alexandrit-class coastal-type minesweepers are referred to the new generation of minesweeping forces and are designed to fight sea mines, which the new ships can encounter in the sea and at the seabed without entering the dangerous zone. The minesweepers can employ various sweeps, as well as remotely controlled and autonomous underwater drones. The minesweepers of this Project displace 890 tonnes, are 62 meters long and ten meters wide and have a crew of 44 men.

The Project 12700 lead ship Alexander Obukhov was delivered to the Navy in 2016. In late 2018, the Shipyard transferred the Project’s second (first serial-produced) minesweeper Ivan Antonov to the Navy.

Apart from the Vladimir Yemelyanov, two more Alexandrit-class minesweepers, the Georgy Kurbatov and the Yakov Balyayev, are being built at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
16
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin assures possible US sanctions will not affect Nord Stream 2
2
Venezuelan ambassador to Moscow denies rumors about Russian military base
3
Press review: Zelensky takes presidential reins and Turkish Red Sea presence rattles Gulf
4
Russia’s top brass considers switching armor to 57mm caliber firepower
5
Russia to float out latest minesweeper on May 30
6
Vietnamese PM to discuss at Moscow talks possibilities for closer cooperation
7
Second Karakurt-class missile corvette enters shipbuilders’ trials on Ladoga Lake
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT