Belarus eager to buy Russian-made Pantsyr, Tor air defense missile systems

Military & Defense
May 17, 12:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Today, Russian-made air defense systems, Pantsyr and Tor complexes of various modifications and, undoubtedly, Mi-35 and Mi-17 helicopters are in demand in Belarus

Pantsyr-S missile system

Pantsyr-S missile system

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Belarus shows interest in buying Russian-made air defense systems, including Pantsyr surface-to-air missile/gun complexes and Tor systems of various modifications, Head of Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev told TASS at the HeliRussia-2019 exhibition on Friday.

"Today, Russian-made air defense systems, Pantsyr and Tor complexes of various modifications and, undoubtedly, Mi-35 and Mi-17 helicopters are in demand in Belarus. The Ansat helicopter also evokes big interest, considering its characteristics and its price. This also refers to the Ka-226 helicopter and small arms," Mikheyev said as he summed up the results of the work of the Rosoboronexport delegation at the Milex-2019 arms show in Belarus.

In Belarus, Russia has many partners that are engaged in cooperation with all Russian enterprises, which produce aircraft, helicopters and the armor, the chief executive said.

"That is why, the Milex exhibition has a professional tinge from the viewpoint of the meetings of engineers, specialists and producers of first-and second-tier cooperation," the Rosoboronexport head said.

The Milex-2019 international arms show runs in Minsk on May 15-18. The exposition of Russian enterprises covers an area of over 500 sq. m. The Russian defense manufacturers Almaz-Antey, Rosoboronexport, Uralvagonzavod and Tecmash have put their products on display at the Milex exhibition.

