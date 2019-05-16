World demand for helicopter gunships grows, says Russia's arms exporter

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The CEO of Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport (an affiliate of Rostec), Alexander Mikheyev, has pointed to growing world demand for helicopter gunships.

"We see growing demand for helicopter gunships on the world market of helicopter technologies. This is a global trend. Rosoboronexport timely estimated its parameters and now offers its customers the most advanced samples tested in combat conditions - Ka-52 and Mi-28NE," the company’s press-release quotes Mikheyev as saying.

The company’s chief sees favorable trends in the segment of multirole helicopters, where Russia presents Ansat and Ka-226T models.

Rosoboronexport expects a surge in interest towards Russian military helicopters after the 12th international helicopter industry show HeliRussia-2019, which opened in Moscow on May 16. Russia will offer foreign customers a variety of helicopters capable of coping with tasks in different conditions, including combat-transport, military-transport and transport helicopters Mi-35P, Mi-35M, Mi-17V-5, Mi-171Sh and Mi-26T2, which enjoy stable popularity on the market.

The HeliRussia-2019 exhibition is being held in Moscow on May 16-19. Its organizers said 19 countries will present their selected civilian and military products. Taking part in the show alongside Russia are Belarus, Britain, Germany, Italy, the United States and France.