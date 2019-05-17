Russian Pacific Fleet's ships attack 'enemy' submarine at drills in Sea of Okhotsk

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. /TASS/. Small anti-submarine ships have located and attacked an 'enemy' submarine at the military drills in the Sea of Okhotsk, spokesman for the Russian Pacific Fleet Nikolay Voskresensky said on Friday.

"Small anti-submarine ships MPR-107 and MPK-82, with the support of two Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft, have located an 'enemy' submarine in the assigned area. A Russian Pacific Fleet's nuclear-powered submarine was designated as an 'enemy' submarine during the drills," Voskresensky said.

He added that the ships successfully attacked the submarine with torpedoes and depth charges. The 'enemy' submarine maneuvered to dodge the attack.