Large landing ship Admiral Nevelskoy conducts shooting drills in Sea of Japan

VLADIVOSTOK, May 16. /TASS/. Large landing ship of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, the Admiral Nevelskoy, on Thursday carried out artillery firing at air and sea targets in the Sea of Japan, Fleet Spokesman Nikolai Voskresensky said.

"During the drills focusing on air defense of a single ship the large landing ship performed firing on simulated air targets from 57-mm artillery mounts AK-725," Voskresensky said. The drills also involved crews of Strela-2 surface-to-air missile systems.

Later at a nearby firing ground the ship performed anti-mine tasks and carried out artillery shelling on a simulated floating mine. In the afternoon, the crew will conduct drills on ensuring security of the ship during an unsafe raid. The sailors will fire grenades and train to protect the vessel.