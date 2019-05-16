Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian helicopter manufacturer to complete maintenance center construction in Peru

Military & Defense
May 16, 19:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The center consists of 3 repair lines: major repairs of the airframe of Mi-171Sh, the repair of the assemblies of mechanical systems and the repair of rotorcraft and radio-electronic equipment

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters Group (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) will complete building a mobile maintenance center for Mi-171Sh multirole helicopters in Peru, the Group’s press office reported on Thursday, citing Company Deputy CEO for After-Sale Services Igor Chechikov.

"By now, the Group has completed the first stage of assembly and start-up works under a contract with [Russia’s state arms exporter] Rosoboronexport. Further works on equipment assembly and start-up will continue in October under agreement with the Peruvian side. We are planning to complete these works this year and start rendering assistance to our colleagues during the first repairs of helicopters," Chechikov said.

