Russian helicopter manufacturer to complete maintenance center construction in Peru

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters Group (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) will complete building a mobile maintenance center for Mi-171Sh multirole helicopters in Peru, the Group’s press office reported on Thursday, citing Company Deputy CEO for After-Sale Services Igor Chechikov.

"By now, the Group has completed the first stage of assembly and start-up works under a contract with [Russia’s state arms exporter] Rosoboronexport. Further works on equipment assembly and start-up will continue in October under agreement with the Peruvian side. We are planning to complete these works this year and start rendering assistance to our colleagues during the first repairs of helicopters," Chechikov said.

The Russian Helicopters deputy chief executive is leading the Group’s delegation at the 7th SITDEF-2019 international defense, security and disaster prevention exhibition in Lima (Peru).

The maintenance center consists of three repair lines: major repairs of the airframe of Mi-171Sh helicopters, the repair of the assemblies of mechanical systems and the repair of rotorcraft and radio-electronic equipment.

Today 12 countries in North and South America operate more than 370 Soviet-and Russian-made military and civilian helicopters. More than 90 Mi-8/17 Soviet and Russian civilian and military helicopters have been registered in Peru, the press office specified.