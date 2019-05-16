Russian military delivers Mongolian aid to Syria’s Latakia

LATAKIA/Syria/, May 16. /TASS/. The Russian military has delivered Mongolia’s humanitarian aid to the most affected areas of Syria’s Latakia province, a spokesman for the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides Vladimir Ladeinov told reporters.

Earlier reports said the distribution of humanitarian assistance from Mongolia, which had been delivered by a Russian Aerospace Defense Forces’ plane, had begun in the war-stricken Syrian areas.

"We are in the Zama settlement. The Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides has delivered here essential foodstuffs and humanitarian assistance from Mongolia," Ladeinov said.

The citizens received food packages, including canned meat, rice, flour, sugar and tea as well as blankets and mattresses. Pupils of a local school were given school supplies.

The village of Zama is located in a hard-to-reach area of mountainous Latakia. It is home to 8,000 citizens, but all men went off to war and 250 of them died or went missing and more than 300 others were wounded.