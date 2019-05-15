Turkish top diplomat on S-400 deal with Russia: No delays, it’s a fait accompli

ANKARA, May 15./TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday that Ankara had no intention of postponing the dates for the delivery of Russia’s S-400 missile systems.

"There is no talk about delaying or canceling the deliveries of the S-400s. The treaty on their purchase is a fait accompli, so why should we be discussing the possibility for delaying the delivery dates?" the diplomat told Haberturk TV.

On May 13, Bloomberg reported that Turkey was considering a US request to put off the delivery of S-400 missile defense systems to Ankara.

There are no delays in the implementation of the agreement on delivering the S-400 missile systems to Turkey, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

It was officially confirmed in 2017 that Russia and Turkey had signed a contract to supply the S-400 missile systems to Ankara. Meanwhile, Washington is actively working to prevent Turkey from purchasing the S-400 air defense missile systems from Moscow.

Unlike the first foreign customer - China - Turkey is going to receive one S-400 regiment set, not two.

Russia’s S-400 is the latest long-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400s can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 kilometers.