Russia to complete construction of helicopter maintenance center in Peru in 2019

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, the organizer of the unified Russian exposition at the SITDEF 2019 defense technology exhibition in Peru on May 16-19, plans to complete the construction of a helicopter maintenance center in that country in 2019, the company’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"Peru is Russia’s long-standing partner in the sphere of military and technical cooperation, which knows well the Russian aircraft, helicopters, the armor, anti-tank and air defense systems and values their quality and reliability. In 2019, we are planning to complete building the helicopter maintenance and repair center in La Joya. The required equipment and documentation have been delivered to Peru under this project," the press office quoted Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

"Also this year, work will be completed to build and equip the training center in Lima with a simulator for pilots of Mi-171Sh helicopters. Rosoboronexport is ready to develop cooperation in all areas, including under infrastructural projects, the upgrade of the hardware supplied earlier, the export of new modern hi-tech products and the transfer of technologies," the chief executive added.

Apart from Rosoboronexport (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec), Russian Helicopters rotorcraft manufacturer and Precision Systems Research and Production Association will participate in Russia’s unified exposition at the SITDEF arms show, the press office reported.

The Novosibirsk Instrument-Making Enterprise, the Admiralty Shipyard and Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation have also sent their delegations to Peru to take part in the defense exhibition’s business program.

"The military and technical cooperation between Russia and Peru has been developing consistently and showing positive dynamics for almost half a century. Over this time, a broad range of Soviet and later Russian military and dual-purpose hardware has been delivered to the country," Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov noted.

"Peru is the largest importer of our helicopters in Latin America: the country operates more than 100 Russian-made rotary-wing aircraft. We also see big potential for developing cooperation with Peru both in the military and civilian spheres and intend to expand it," Chemezov went on to say.

At its display stand at the SITDEF 2019 defense technology exhibition in Peru, Rosoboronexport will feature about 300 weapon systems, including new military products from the company’s export catalog: 200-series Kalashnikov assault rifles, the seaborne version of the Pantsyr-ME air defense missile/gun system, Sarsar-and Karakurt-E-class small missile ships, an Il-78MK-90A aerial refueling tanker, and also the Orion-E air reconnaissance system with a long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle.

Russia’s state arms exporter will also feature a mockup of a Mi-35M transport and attack helicopter, a Mi-171Sh military transport rotorcraft, a MiG-29M multirole frontline fighter jet, a T-90S main battle tank and a BTR-82A armored personnel carrier.