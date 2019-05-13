Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Proportion of advanced weapons in Russia’s strategic nuclear forces reached 82%

May 13, 21:49 UTC+3

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that this index stands at 74% in the aerospace forces

SOCHI, May 13. /TASS/. The proportion of state-of-the-art weapons in Russia’s strategic nuclear forces has reached 82%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"In the recent years, we have made a serious progress in this area. Thus, the proportion of advanced weapons in the strategic nuclear forces has reached 82% This index stands at 74% in the aerospace forces, exceeds 60% in airborne forces and the navy, and is nearly 50% in the land troops," he said opening a regular series of government meetings on the development of the defense sector.

Vladimir Putin
