Putin inspects upgraded planes, new helicopter Mi-38T in Kazan

Military & Defense
May 13, 17:38 UTC+3 KAZAN

Earlier in the day, the president visited the Gorbunov Aviation Plant within the framework of consultations on army-related policies and the operation of the defense-industrial complex

Russian Helicopters General Director Andrei Boginsky, Sergei Surovkin, commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Russian Helicopters General Director Andrei Boginsky, Sergei Surovkin, commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia's President Vladimir Putin

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

KAZAN, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, currently on a working trip to Tatarstan, has inspected upgraded planes Tupolev-160, Tupolev-95MS and Tupolev-22 and helicopter Mi-38T.

Putin examined the inside of the new Mi-38T helicopter, designed for airborne troops, and was briefed on its parameters.

In a separate hangar there was a presentation of the Tupolev-214 plane.

On Monday, Putin visited the Gorbunov Aviation Plant in Kazan within the framework of consultations on army-related policies and the operation of the defense-industrial complex. Later in the day he will fly to Sochi for a working meeting.

Vladimir Putin
