Putin inspects upgraded planes, new helicopter Mi-38T in Kazan

Russian Helicopters General Director Andrei Boginsky, Sergei Surovkin, commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia's President Vladimir Putin © Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

KAZAN, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, currently on a working trip to Tatarstan, has inspected upgraded planes Tupolev-160, Tupolev-95MS and Tupolev-22 and helicopter Mi-38T.

Putin examined the inside of the new Mi-38T helicopter, designed for airborne troops, and was briefed on its parameters.

In a separate hangar there was a presentation of the Tupolev-214 plane.

On Monday, Putin visited the Gorbunov Aviation Plant in Kazan within the framework of consultations on army-related policies and the operation of the defense-industrial complex. Later in the day he will fly to Sochi for a working meeting.