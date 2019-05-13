Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No one should worry about Serbia’s new armaments, defense minister says

Military & Defense
May 13, 14:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Aleksandar Vulin recalled that after NATO attacked Serbia in 1999, the country’s aviation was fully destroyed and in the following years its army collapsed

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Equipping Serbia’s Armed Forces with new armaments is a normal process, which should not worry anyone, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said in an interview with TASS on Monday.

"There are major countries, which believe that we should not equip ourselves with armaments," Vulin said. "They should be powerful and armed, and we should not. That’s because we are a neutral state in military terms and we cannot expect that someone will come to protect us, and this means that we have to be strong. This is an answer to the question why Serbia is equipping itself with arms, this is normal."

According to Vulin, it’s up to Serbia’s neighbors, which are NATO member-states, to answer questions about military buildup. "Who is frightening them? Well, Serbia should not frighten them. We have always been and will be a factor of peace in the Balkans."

The Serbian defense minister recalled that after NATO attacked Serbia in 1999, the country’s aviation was fully destroyed and in the following years its army collapsed. When Aleksandar Vucic became Serbia’s defense minister in 2012 and then the prime minister our army started renewing its resources," Vulin stressed.

"And then, thanks to an agreement between President Vucic and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and also with [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko we received ten MiG-29s, which we could never buy. Besides, we got a large number of tanks and armored personnel carriers for ground forces. At a personal initiative of [Russian Defense Minister Sergey] Shoigu we were also given the opportunity to train our pilots and now we can say that we again have aviation.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
14
Victory Day Parade in pictures
16
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day Parade kicks off on Moscow’s Red Square
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia launches serial production of anti-submarine warfare missile
2
Russia’s upgraded nuclear-powered missile cruisers to get advanced torpedo defense systems
3
Don’t play with fire: Serbian defense chief castigates ‘dangerous Greater Albania’ gambit
4
Russia's Black Sea Fleet celebrates its birthday
5
Diplomat comments on Lavrov’s agenda for talks with Pompeo
6
No one should worry about Serbia’s new armaments, defense minister says
7
Russian defense minister may visit Belgrade before year’s end, Serbian minister says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT