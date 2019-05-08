Strategic bombers continue to be reconfigured to carry cruise missiles

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russia’s strategic bombers Tupolev-160 and Tupolev-95MS are being equipped with new instruments that will let them carry the latest types of cruise missiles, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a distance conference on Wednesday.

"Number one question on the agenda concerns the strategic bombers Tupolev-160 and Tupolev-95MS. Currently they are being equipped with new instruments that will let them use advanced air-launched cruise missiles," he said.

Shoigu recalled that the effectiveness of the planes’ upgrade "has been confirmed by the positive results of test launches.".