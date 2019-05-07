Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Pantsir, Tor-M1 systems shot down 27 rockets militants fired at Hmeymim May 6

Military & Defense
May 07, 17:29 UTC+3

Not a single shell hit the base, the Russian center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties in Syria said

© Sergei Bobylyov/Russian Defense Ministry's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russia’s air defense systems Pantsir and Tor-M1 shot down 27 rockets the militants had fired at the Hmeymim base on May 6. Not a single shell hit the base, the Russian center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties in Syria told the media.

Read also

Russian Hmeymim airbase in Syria twice comes under shelling by militants

The center said Russia’s air defense systems on May 6 successfully countered "two strikes by multiple rocket launchers against the airbase Hmeymim from areas controlled by terrorist groups in the Idlib zone."

"Russia’s air defense systems Pantsir-S1 and Tor-M1 shot down 27 rockets. Not a single shell hit the base," the statement says.

The center said that on the same day the militants shelled the city of Jebla. Nine rockets exploded on the city’s streets and around it. The positions of terrorists’ multiple rocket launchers near Zawiya (inside the de-escalation zone Idlib) were promptly spotted and wiped out by Russia’s aerospace group and the Syrian army’s artillery.

