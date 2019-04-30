Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Frigate Admiral Essen arrives in Istanbul for IDEF-2019 fair

Military & Defense
April 30, 10:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Its crew will present the frigate as an example of the Russian shipbuilding industry capabilities at the fair

Admiral Essen frigate

Admiral Essen frigate

© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS

MOSCOW, April 30. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s Frigate Admiral Essen has arrived in Istanbul to take part in the IDEF-2019 defense industry fair, the fleet’s press service said on Tuesday.

"The crew of the newest Black Sea Fleet Frigate Admiral Essen arrived in Istanbul to participate in the IDEF-2019 International Defense Industry Fair," the statement reads.

Read also

Frigate Admiral Essen conducts drills in the Mediterranean

The Admiral Essen will be docked in Turkey until May 3; its crew will present the frigate as an example of the Russian shipbuilding industry capabilities at the fair.

Earlier, Russian military displayed the landing of the Orlan-10 UAV on the Russian Frigate Admiral Essen. The UAV was caught by a special net that was extended across the helicopter-landing pad on the deck.

The Admiral Essen is the second Project 11356 blue water frigate and the first serially built ship of this project. The ship was named after Imperial Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Ottovich von Essen. It has been part of Russia’s permanent group in the Mediterranean since March 2019. The ships of this class have a displacement of about 4,000 tonnes, speed of 30 knots and endurance of 30 days. The Admiral Essen is armed with cruise missiles Kalibr, missile self-defense system Shtil-1, a 100 mm artillery piece A-190, air defense artillery, RBU-6000 rocket launcher and torpedoes and can carry a deck helicopter Ka-27 (Ka-31).

The IDEF-2019 International Defense Industry Fair is held in Istanbul on April 30-May 3. The fair’s key topics are the equipment for land troops, navy, air force, defense technologies, space technologies, on-board systems, as well as helicopters, ships, electronics, security systems, transportation and logistics equipment and systems.

