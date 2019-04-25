Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

After Soviet Union’s breakup CIA hoped to paralyze Russian intelligence, says veteran

Military & Defense
April 25, 13:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Amid tremendous external and internal pressures on Russia’s special services following August 1991 and, in particular, the breakup of the Soviet Union, "the intelligence survived in the new situation"

Share
1 pages in this article
Former director of the foreign intelligence service SVR, Vyacheslav Trubnikov

Former director of the foreign intelligence service SVR, Vyacheslav Trubnikov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. In the wake of the Soviet Union’s breakup US secret services hoped that the Russian intelligence would be at least paralyzed, the former director of the foreign intelligence service SVR in 1996-2000, Vyacheslav Trubnikov, said when asked what was behind CIA Director Robert Gate’s statement made in 1992 there had been "little real change" in the activity of Russian special services following August 1991.

"I believe that the CIA was aiming to at least paralyze the Russian intelligence service, and at the most to downgrade our intelligence to the level of its counterparts in the former Warsaw Treaty countries by applying to the SVR the same package of measures that had been used in relation to East Germany’s Stasi [lustration, etc.]," Trubnikov said.

Read also
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin attributes Putin’s ‘Stasi card’ to Soviet, East German agencies partnership

Amid tremendous external and internal pressures on Russia’s special services following August 1991 and, in particular, the breakup of the Soviet Union "the intelligence survived in the new situation largely owing to the civic courage and loyalty to the nation of its patriotic backbone, the correct understanding of the oath and of the essence of new Russia’s national interests, as well as the far-sighted policy of its new commander Yevgeny Primakov [the first SVR director in 1991-1996 - TASS] and the ‘all-weather’ capability and effectiveness of its operatives in the field," Trubnikov said.

"The role of intelligence is changing, of course, depending on the scale and nature of the new tasks the country’s political leadership sets to it," said Trubnikov, who is celebrating his 75th birthday on April 75.

"To me personally it is absolutely clear that the analytical component of intelligence activity will keep growing steadily," he said.

Read also

Waiting for 007: Russian embassy offers to host ‘open house’ day for UK intelligence

How post-war Soviet counter-intelligence worked to usher in the USSR’s missile arsenal

Putin bashes ex-Russian intelligence officer Skripal as ‘traitor and scum’

Kremlin blasts West’s spying on Russians, but says there’s no privacy on Internet

Putin: US official agencies ‘spying and eavesdropping on all’

Kremlin blasts US media hype that Russian diplomats indulged in spying as paranoia

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Russia showcases its military hardware at LIMA-2019 air show
9
Russia’s brand-new Yasen-class attack submarines
14
Aero India 2019: Asia's largest air show begins in Bangalore
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia acting in its home region when dealing with North Korea, unlike US - Kremlin
2
Putin, Xi Jinping slam attempts to topple Venezuelan authorities as unacceptable - Kremlin
3
US builds nuclear shield to deliver surprise nuclear strike on Russia — General Staff
4
Kiev toughens pass control rules at checkpoint in Donbass - DPR
5
Key facts about Russia’s special-purpose nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod
6
Russia may build Borei-K nuclear subs with cruise missiles - source
7
Venezuela makes debt payment to Russia, says finance minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT