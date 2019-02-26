Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin blasts West’s spying on Russians, but says there’s no privacy on Internet

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 26, 13:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Kremlin spokesman admitted that Internet companies have the right to share data on their users with competent bodies if this is stipulated by special agreements

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not glad about the growing number of cases when foreign special services spy on Russians, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday while noting that it’s absurd to hope for privacy on the Internet, which is fully transparent.

"Certainly, we are not glad that various special services are spying everywhere on our citizens," Peskov said, recalling that Russian special services repeatedly warned that various foreign spies in Russia have significantly stepped up their activities over the past years. "Certainly, this is unacceptable. Of course, we do not approve of this. We condemn this," he stressed.

Peskov admitted that Internet companies have the right to share data on their users with competent bodies if this is stipulated by special agreements. "Certainly, at the request of some investigative bodies the companies may hand over data if this is written in respective agreements on using services," he said. "It seems to me that here we should rely mostly on judicial practice."

"As for surveillance in the Internet, the entire Internet is transparent and we should accept this a priori," Peskov said. "Everything is seen there that’s why it’s absurd and wrong to expect any confidentiality and privacy here."

ADVERTISEMENT