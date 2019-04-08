Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow and Ankara may embark on joint production of high-tech weapons

Military & Defense
April 08, 20:29 UTC+3

Putin also said that good opportunities for cooperation between the two countries are opening up in other industries

© Alexei Nikolskly/Russian presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Ankara may embark on joint development and production of high-tech military equipment.

"We may well embark on joint development and production of high-tech military equipment," he said at a press conference following his talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He did not elaborate.

Putin comments on talks with Erdogan

Touching upon other industries, the president noted the participation of Turkish companies in construction of facilities in Russia.

"Turkish companies implemented projects worth $70 bln in recent years - just think about these numbers! These are good numbers," he said.

"A large number of facilities have been built, both as part of preparation for the Sochi Olympics and for the World Cup," he added.

Putin also said that good opportunities for cooperation between the two countries are opening up in chemistry, the metallurgical industry, in production of fertilizers, road transport and the car making industry.

ADVERTISEMENT