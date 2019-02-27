NATO's steps forcing Russia to take tit-for-tat security measures, says defense chief

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. NATO’s growing military potential is ruining the current security system in the world, forcing Moscow to take retaliatory measures, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told the ministry’s board meeting on Wednesday.

"The scale and intensity of drills has more than doubled, and Ukraine and Georgia, which are not part of NATO, have become more actively involved there. Such steps are violating the current security system in the world," Shoigu said.

NATO is continuing developing its forward basing system in the Baltic states, Eastern and Southern Europe, he said.

"More than 200 crews from 13 member-states of the alliance have been trained to perform flights over the Baltic states and the Baltic Sea," Shoigu stated.

"Against this background, we are forced to provide an adequate response, carrying out strategic containment events with the plans of stepping up combat capabilities of military formations and units," he stressed.