Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Aerospace Force to get first serial-produced Su-57 fighter in 2019

Military & Defense
February 26, 11:58 UTC+3 KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR

The Su-57 took to the skies for the first time in 2010

Share
1 pages in this article
Su-57 fighter jet

Su-57 fighter jet

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, February 26. /TASS/. The first serial-produced Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet will arrive for Russia’s Aerospace Force in 2019, Deputy CEO of the Sukhoi Aircraft Company Alexander Pekarsh said on Tuesday.

Pekarsh heads the Company’s branch in Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Russian Far East where Su-57 planes are manufactured.

Read also
Su-57 stealth fighter jet

Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets successfully tested in Syria

"If we speak about the Su-57 program, we are today at the stage of manufacturing the first serial panes. In 2018, we completed the manufacture and the delivery of a batch of prototype planes that are now undergoing trials. Under the existing contract with the Defense Ministry, we have two planes in the production process, with the timeframe for the delivery of the first aircraft in 2019 and the second plane in 2020," the Sukhoi deputy chief executive said.

"I am confident that we will cope with the task and the first serial-produced plane will be delivered this year," he added.

A source in the Russian aircraft-making industry earlier told TASS about the same timeframe.

Russia’s Defense Ministry and the Sukhoi Aircraft Company signed a contract on the delivery of the first two Su-57 fighter jets to the troops at the Army forum in Kubinka outside Moscow on August 22, 2018. Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said at the time that the first serial-produced Su-57 out of 15 planes planned for delivery would arrive for the Aerospace Force in 2019.

http://pakfa.tass.com/

The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air targets at long and short distances and hit enemy ground and naval targets, overcoming its air defense capabilities.

The Su-57 took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010. Compared to its predecessors, the Su-57 combines the functions of an attack plane and a fighter jet while the use of composite materials and innovation technologies and the fighter’s aerodynamic configuration ensure the low level of radar and infrared signature.

The plane’s armament will include, in particular, hypersonic missiles. The fifth-generation fighter jet has been successfully tested in combat conditions in Syria.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Aviation
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Aero India 2019: Asia's largest air show begins in Bangalore
5
Foreign military attaches, media get a look at 9M729 for Iskander-M launchers
5
Latest cruise missile corvette accepted for service in Russian Navy
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Aerospace Force to get first serial-produced Su-57 fighter in 2019
2
Press review: Lavrov slams Trump’s regional bloc gambit and Caracas seeks to cool crisis
3
Rostec works on fourth, next generation of Ratnik combat gear
4
Russia’s FSB thwarts IS terror plot against GRU officers, commuter rail passengers — media
5
Russia ready to discuss deliveries of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets to India
6
Iranian foreign minister announces resignation
7
Russia’s NTV founder Malashenko reportedly committed suicide, says Spanish Civil Guard
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT