Russia to develop land-based Kalibr-M missile — source

Military & Defense
February 23, 6:28 UTC+3

The Kalibr-M cruise missile has a maximum range of 4.500 kilometers

© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. The land-based variant of the Kalibr-M cruise missile is planned to be developed over the possible complete withdrawal of the United States from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, a source in the defense industry told TASS on Saturday.

"Considering the possible complete withdrawal of the US from the INF Treaty, it is planned that the land-based variant of the ship-launched cruise missile Kalibr-M with maximum range of over 4.500 kilometers will be developed," the source said.

TASS does not have an official confirmation of this information.

