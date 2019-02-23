Russia to develop land-based Kalibr-M missile — source

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. The land-based variant of the Kalibr-M cruise missile is planned to be developed over the possible complete withdrawal of the United States from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, a source in the defense industry told TASS on Saturday.

"Considering the possible complete withdrawal of the US from the INF Treaty, it is planned that the land-based variant of the ship-launched cruise missile Kalibr-M with maximum range of over 4.500 kilometers will be developed," the source said.

TASS does not have an official confirmation of this information.