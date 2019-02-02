Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Key stage of Poseidon underwater drone trials completed, says Putin

Military & Defense
February 02, 13:30 updated at: February 02, 15:03 UTC+3

Poseidon drones together with their carriers - nuclear-powered submarines - make part of the so-called oceanic multipurpose system

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced completion of the key stage of trials of the strategic underwater drone Poseidon.

"A few days ago you informed be about completion of the key stage of trials of the unmanned multipurpose and strategic underwater combat vehicle Poseidon," he told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at a meeting with heads of Russian Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry on Saturday.

In his state-of-the-nation address to both houses of Russia’s parliament on March 1, 2018 Russian President Putin mentioned for the first time the country’s efforts to develop a nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle that can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads and is capable of destroying enemy infrastructural facilities, aircraft carrier groups and other targets.

Poseidon drones together with their carriers - nuclear-powered submarines - make part of the so-called oceanic multipurpose system. The drone got its name following the results of open voting on the website of Russia’s Defense Ministry. A source in the defense industry earlier told TASS that the Poseidon drone being developed in Russia would be capable of carrying a nuclear warhead with a yield of up to 2 megatonnes to destroy enemy naval bases. It was also reported that its underwater trials are underway.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
5
Foreign military attaches, media get a look at 9M729 for Iskander-M launchers
5
Latest cruise missile corvette accepted for service in Russian Navy
10
The Triumphant T-34: The legendary Soviet tank that crushed the Nazis
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia starts developing land-based hypersonic missile with intermediate range, says Putin
2
Russia suspends participation in INF Treaty, says Putin
3
Russian defense ministry says US started production of banned missiles two years ago
4
Key stage of Poseidon underwater drone trials completed, says Putin
5
Moscow vows to put global spotlight on Germany’s crusade to demonize Russian media
6
Trump vows to forge ‘military response options’ to Russia’s violation of INF accord
7
Press review: INF’s fate to guide New START and Maduro’s chances of clinging to power
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT