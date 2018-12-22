Russia’s tenth serial-produced IL-76MD-90A military transport plane completes test flight

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The tenth serial-produced Ilyushin IL-76MD-90A, a heavy upgrade of the IL-76 military transport plane, has completed its test flight, a source with the defense industry told TASS on Saturday.

"The tenth serial-produced IL-76MD-90A has completed its first flight in Ulyanovsk," he said adding the "aircraft will be soon handed over to a flight test center".

Earlier, a video footage showing the takeoff of a plane similar to IL-76 from a snow-covered airfield was streamed on messengers.

IL-76MD-90A is an upgraded IL-76 (Candid by NATO classification). A new navigational complex, automatic controls and communications increase flight safety and airdrop precision. The latest modification is distinguished by new equipment, including a glass cockpit, modern PS-90A-76 engines, a modified wing and reinforced chassis. IL-76MD-90A is used to develop IL-78M-90A air tanker.