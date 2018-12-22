Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Over 3,000 servicemen practice liquidating aftermath of nuclear attack in Russia's south

Military & Defense
December 22, 4:34 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

Over 300 units of special equipment were used in the drills, including cutting-edge mobile laboratories for radiation and chemical express analysis

© ITAR-TASS/Donat Sorokin

Russian chemists develop fabric resistant to chemical and biological weapons

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 22. /TASS/. Servicemen from the 49th general army have participated in large-scale military drills to practice deactivation of contaminated objects after a massive nuclear attack, the press service of Russia's Southern Military District said on Saturday.

"On the territory of the Stavropol and Kuban regions, over 3,000 servicemen took part in drills on conducting radiation, chemical and bacteriological reconnaisance; as well as on deactivating contamination from nuclear weapons of terrain, weapons and military equipment," the press service said.

Over 300 units of special equipment were used in the drills, including cutting-edge mobile laboratories for radiation and chemical express analysis.

Military drills
