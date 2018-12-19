S-400 combat teams stationed in Crimea hold air defense drills

SEVASTOPOL, December 19. /TASS/. The combat teams of a battalion of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems stationed in Crimea redeployed launchers, practiced detecting targets and destroyed a notional enemy’s air attack weapons in drills, the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The combat units of S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems from a large unit of the Southern Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army that are stationed in Crimea held air defense drills," the press office said in a statement.

The troops practiced displacing launchers and radar stations and then moved to new positioning areas. After deploying the launchers, the combat crews checked their position on the ground, after which they made them ready for operation and started gathering data on the air situation.

"During the march, the crews of the Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile/gun systems provided defense for the troops against a notional enemy’s air attack. For the purposes of practicing camouflage measures during the change of positions, the march was conducted amid smoke screening using smoke and pyrotechnic devices," the press office said.

The drills wrapped up with electronic launches: the combat teams detected, tracked and destroyed the target simulating a notional enemy’s air attack weapons.