Reconnaissance and attack drones to arrive for Russian Army from 2019

Military & Defense
December 18, 19:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the defence ministry, the Russian Army annually gets over 300 short-range aircraft

© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defense Industry Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Reconnaissance and attack drones will start arriving for the Russian Army from 2019, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s year-end board meeting attended by President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

"Work is nearing completion to create medium-range reconnaissance and attack drones. From next year, they are expected to start arriving for the troops," the defense chief said.

Russian Aerospace Force to get over 140 advanced aircraft next year

Under the defense procurement plan, the Russian Army annually gets over 300 short-range aircraft, the defense minister said. "Their number has exceeded 2,100 drones in the Armed Forces."

Russia is developing several types of attack drones. These are the strike version of the Forpost medium reconnaissance drone, the Orion medium-altitude long-endurance UAV, the Altair reconnaissance and strike drone with a weight of up to 5 tonnes, the sixth-generation Okhotnik (Hunter) heavy strike drone and the Karnivora small strike/interceptor drone.

At the Victory Day parade in Moscow’s Red Square on May 9, 2018, Russia showcased Korsar and Katran strike drones.

ADVERTISEMENT